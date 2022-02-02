Identity Theft Awareness Week: How to protect yourself from scams

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there were more than 101,000 reports of identity theft in Florida in 2020, making it the most reported category of fraud.

Chances are you know someone who has been the victim of identity theft or you have been a victim yourself.

In recognition of Identity Theft Awareness Week, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is providing Floridians with tips on how to protect themselves against identity theft.

“When your financial information gets into the wrong hands, the consequences can be absolutely devastating,” Patronis said. “As your CFO, I’m committed to fighting fraud and making sure Floridians are aware of the warning signs of identity theft so they can stop a scam before it starts. There are many ways you can protect yourself on a daily basis, from taking precautions while online to checking your credit report periodically. If you’re suspicious of fraud or ID theft, don’t wait until it’s too late, report it immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com.”

Patronis also recently released a consumer alert to warn Floridians to be on the lookout for scams while filing their taxes.

Five Tips to Reduce the Risk of Becoming a Victim of Identity Theft