Urban Meyer’s name coming off Ohio steakhouse after sale: reports

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

According to reports from multiple news outlets, Urban Meyer’s steakhouse in Columbus, Ohio, has been sold and will soon be rebranding -- without his name attached.

The Urban Chophouse, which opened in May, was recently sold to a private investment group, which plans to reboot it under the “Chophouse 614″ branding.

It’s unclear if Urban Meyer’s Pint House -- the sight of the viral video that sparked controversy for the former Jaguars coach -- will be affected by the sale.

Meyer was fired by the Jaguars in December after less than one full season.

