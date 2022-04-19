Think that email about a sports betting handicapper is a sure thing? Don’t bet on it!

Here's how it works: A scammer posts on social media or sends you an email about an experienced handicapper with a record of picking consistent wins.

The Better Business Bureau is warning fans to be careful after seeing a spike in sports betting scams on social media.

Here’s how they work:

A scammer posts on social media or sends you an email about an experienced handicapper with a record of picking consistent wins. This handicapper says they have insider information to place sure-thing bets on upcoming games. For a fee, you can get in on it too. Don’t fall for it.

First, the BBB says, avoid sports handicappers altogether. Their goal isn’t to get you money -- it’s to make money themselves.

Never believe promises that are too good to be true.

And beware of gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam, or text messages.

If you’ve been scammed, you’re asked to help others from becoming a victim too by reporting it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.FTC.gov.