Big mistakes college grads make when it comes to finding their first job

Graduating college brings building pressure to land that first job so you can practice the skills you've learned. However, some common job-search mistakes might rob you of opportunities.

Graduating from college is an exciting and stressful time. You’ve put the work in at college and you’re ready to get a full-time job but landing your first job out of college isn’t always easy.

One common mistake new grads make: only applying for ideal jobs. Many grads have to start at an entry-level position to gain experience. And you might have to take something outside of your field. One study found only 27% of employees had jobs directly relating to their undergraduate degree.

A survey of over 250 employers revealed inappropriate or ineffective written communication was cited as the most common mistake grads make.

Also, 48% of those surveyed said recent graduates didn’t ask enough or appropriate questions at job interviews.

Another 47% said the applicants arrived late to interviews. Experts say you should arrive a little early, research the company, and ask a minimum of three prepared questions.

Not networking is another mistake. Only about 50% of available job openings are ever published online, which means you need to network to find them.

Applicants are also 10 times more likely to land a job if their application includes a referral.

Not following up after an interview is another common mistake. While you don’t want to come across as a pest, it’s a good idea to ask about the status of your position or thank the hiring manager for meeting with you.