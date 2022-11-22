Support small businesses in Downtown Jacksonville this Saturday with QR code scavenger hunt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The need to shop local and support small businesses is greater than ever, and Downtown Vision has brought back a fun -- and money-saving -- incentive for Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt at participating businesses in the heart of the Downtown Jacksonville community as they #ShopSmall on Saturday.

All you have to do is download the Eventzee app, create an account with a valid email address and then hunt for QR Codes at the participating shops and scan them. Purchase is not required to play.

The first 100 shoppers who seek out and scan at least five QR Codes on Small Business Saturday will receive a $20 #DTJax e-Gift Card from Downtown Vision.

All shoppers who scan at least five QR Codes will be entered into a drawing to receive a $100 #DTJax e-Gift Card. Hunters can receive additional drawing entries when they participate in photo challenges in the Eventzee app.

“More than ever, we need to support the small businesses in our community,” said Jake Gordon, Downtown Vision CEO. “We’re looking forward to bringing back the Small Business Saturday QR Code Scavenger Hunt to help encourage people to #ShopSmall in Downtown Jacksonville this holiday season.”

Participating businesses include:

Chamblin’s Uptown - 215 N. Laura St.

Riverside Arts Market - 715 Riverside Ave.

Hemming Plaza Jewelers - 231 N. Hogan St.

Wolf and Cub - 205 N. Laura St.

The Volstead - 115 W. Adams St.

Jumpin Jax House of Food - 20 W. Adams St.

The Greenhouse Bar - 200 Riverside Ave. Unit 2

Jacobs Jewelers - 204 N. Laura St.

Burrito Gallery - 21 E. Adams St.

Urban Grind Coffee Co. - 45 W. Bay St.

Indulgence Southern Bistro - 315 W. Forsyth St.

Village Bread Café - 1301 Riverplace Blvd. Suite C102

More events

The community can support and enjoy local in Downtown Jacksonville on Small Business Saturday at these additional events:

Riverside Arts Market

Just like every Saturday, RAM will feature a variety of small businesses on Small Business Saturday -- from farmers to artists to makers and bakers -- under the bridge at 715 Riverside Ave. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain or shine!

Christmas Made in the South

One of the top 100 craft festivals in the nation, shop photography, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking, personalized ornaments, pottery, stained glass, folk artists and more from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1000 Water St.

The 904 Pop Up at the Light Boat Parade

Stop by and Shop Small at the 904 Pop Up in Downtown Jacksonville at 2 West Independent Dr. The 904 Pop Up will be curating Jacksonville’s largest Small Business Saturday event featuring over 200 local creatives, makers, artists and more, right in the core of Downtown from 4-9 p.m.

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

A Jacksonville tradition is returning to Downtown this Thanksgiving weekend. Gather at Riverfront Plaza and along the banks of the St. Johns River to watch festively decorated vessels of all shapes and sizes float down the river.

For more information about Small Business Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville, visit DTJax.com/ShopSmall.

