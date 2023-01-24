How to protect your information and money during ‘Data Privacy Week’

According to reports, there were more than 22 billion data breaches worldwide last year.

The number of data scams are on the rise and so too are the number of people looking to get their hands on your personal info and money.

There are some ways to protect yourself and your hard-earned cash during “Data Privacy Week.”

Create strong passwords using upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters. Never use the same password on multiple accounts. Use multifactor authentications when possible. Never provide financial or account information through email, phone calls, texts or social media. Be cautious when opening messages from unknown senders. Keep your software updated and only download trusted apps. Adjust privacy settings to individual comfort levels for information sharing.

If you believe your personal information may be compromised or you have been scammed contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 866-9-NO SCAM.