What to buy to save money in May

With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day right around the corner, May is a great time to find holiday sales on gifts for mom or something for yourself.

As always, Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount -- and the month of May does not disappoint.

“Early this month, look for Mother’s Day sales on tech devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Bluetooth speaker

If you’re trying to decide what to give mom for Mother’s Day, you can score a deal on a top-rated Bluetooth speaker so she can enjoy listening to whatever she wants wherever she wants.

This Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker is as low as $163.98 at Amazon (Orig. Price $199.99).

Fitness tracker

If mom is trying to track her workout routine -- especially if she enjoys exercising in the water -- get her a fitness tracker that Consumer Reports says is a real deal.

The Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker is as low as $89.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon (Orig. Price $129.95). In Consumer Reports’ water immersion test, this top-rated fitness tracker passed the manufacturer’s claim of 164 feet for 10 minutes.

Gas grill

Save nearly $100 with the Monument Gas Grill (77352) . It’s as low as $652 at Wayfair (Orig. Price $749). Consumer Reports says this is not only a good large grill for the money but it’s also one of the highest-scoring gas grills in its ratings.

Blender

This is the month to snag a deal on a top-rated blender. The Vitamix ONE blender is as low as $129.95 at Wayfair (Orig. Price $198.40).

This blender aces Consumer Reports’ tests in pureeing and making smoothies.

Deals on bigger purchases

Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon says you’ll find some of the biggest deals on a few bigger purchases in just a few weeks.

“Memorial Day is one of the biggest sale weekends of the year,” she explained. “Once we get a little bit closer to the middle of the month, start searching for sales on that refrigerator or mattress you’ve had your eye on -- you’re bound to find savings that will be worth the wait.”

Gordon says to also look out for sales on outdoor equipment like chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers throughout the month of May.