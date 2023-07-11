Duval County man wins $1M scratch-off prize

A 60-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, lottery officials announced.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The man purchased his winning ticket from All Stop Food Mart at 9134 Galveston Ave. in the Arlington area of Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.