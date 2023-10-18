Cellphone durability: Does your smartphone pass Consumer Reports’ tough tests?

Consumer Reports recently made headlines when it tested Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max to see if online claims that it broke easily were true.

We want our pricey smartphones to be able to handle everyday use and abuse without having to be repaired or replaced. That’s why Consumer Reports puts every phone in its ratings through some pretty tough durability testing.

Durability testing

“We fact-checked those complaints. And in our updated bend test and standard drop test, we found no structural issues with the 15 Pro Max,” said Nicholas De Leon, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

The other three iPhone 15 models passed the drop test as well.

As it does with every phone it tests, Consumer Reports dropped them 100 times in a tumbler -- which is lined with stone at each end to simulate waist-high falls onto concrete.

All phones also go through a rain test, and those that manufacturers claim to be water-resistant go through a dunk test in a meter or more of water for 30 minutes, depending on the water resistance claim.

Phones that fold are put through a test that opens and closes them 30 thousand times.

Phone protection

Along with choosing a phone that does well in Consumer Reports’ durability tests, there are things you can do to help protect your pricey device.

“Well, with phones costing more than $1,000, it may make sense to get a case or a screen protector to protect your investment,” said De Leon.

You don’t have to pay a lot to get a great case. Here’s what you want to look for:

A raised edge around the screen to protect the glass from a face-down flop

Raised edges around the rear camera housing to protect the lenses

Padded corners, preferably with an “air gap” to protect the phone from impact

Consider a case with texture or grip so your phone is less likely to slip from your hands

When you see a case that claims to be “military grade,” De Leon says that may just be a marketing ploy for some cases.

And yes, De Leon says, you want a case with a warranty. OtterBox, LifeProof, and Speck offer them

As for screen protectors, if you have a reason to think your screen is in danger, it may be worth considering.

If you’re still worried about your phone getting damaged, you could also consider insurance like AppleCare+ or one from your carrier. Consumer Reports says the higher the price of your device, the more it might make sense to pay for a little piece of mind.