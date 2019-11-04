16-year-old injured in golf cart versus vehicle accident

A 16-year-old was airlifted Sunday to an area hospital after an accident involving a golf cart and a motor vehicle in Nocatee.

According to the St Johns County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old was driving the golf cart with a 17-year-old passenger. The passenger was also taken to a nearby hospital.

It happened on Capital Green Drive near the Cross Water Parkway. The roadway was shut down for the helicopter but it has since been reopened.

It is not clear at this time when the accident occurred and who is at fault.

Joanna Brown lives nearby and she says that Nocatee is known for being a golf cart community.

"I mean it's kind of what Nocatee is known for we're very family-oriented we just pop the kids on there we go to the grocery store or the restaurants the pool so the kids like it, it's enjoyable," Brown said.

A crash report will be available tomorrow morning.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

