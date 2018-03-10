LIST: 25 words that stumped contestants at First Coast Spelling Bee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One word -- "methodically"-- earned speller Saachi Sharma the regional crown at the 74th annual First Coast Spelling Bee Friday night.

But there were 25 words that were incorrectly spelled, knocking out the other contestants from 14 counties.

The first two rounds proved to be particularly troublesome, with seven misspelled words.

Here are all the words that stumped contestants at the First Coast Spelling Bee:

Cleanser

Mathematics

Capricorn

Contraband

Loam

Renovate

Sitzmark

Aria

Graffiti

Flotilla

Pangolin

Tamale

Virtuoso

Bolero

Cavalry

Pasteurize

Babka

Lokshen

Kibei

Meiji

Shuffleboard

Distillation

Tidiness

Versatile

Boreal

In Round 9, the word “graupel” was also spelled wrong, but the contestant was not eliminated because the word was mispronounced.