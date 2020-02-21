Meet the contestants: North Florida’s top spellers of 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next Thursday night, 14 students who earned the right to say they’re the best spellers in their counties will take the stage in the First Coast Spelling Bee. The event, held at Jacksonville University’s Terry Theatre, will be televised on Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com.

Here’s a preview of the students who will compete for the 2020 First Coast title and a trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the nationally-televised Scripts Spelling Bee.

Vivie Thelin, 8th grader at Millhopper Montessori School in Alachua County

Elco Carrasco, 8th grader at Baker County Middle School in Baker County

Morgan King, 7th grader at Bradford Middle School in Bradford County

Erik Williams, 7th grader at St. Johns Country Day in Clay County

Rosalie Speer, 7th grader at Fort White Middle/High School in Columbia County

Julius Graham, 8th grader at DuPont Middle School in Duval County

Caleb Rimpel, 8th grader at Christ the King Lutheran in Flagler County

Ashton Tabor, 7th grader at Hamilton County High School in Hamilton County

Adyson Hammock, 6th grader at Madison County Central School in Madison County

Ian Wilking, 5th grader at St. Michael Academy in Nassau County

Armand Küykendall, 6th grader at Miller Middle School in Putnam County

Manischa Wijayawardhana, 6th grader at Switzerland Point Middle School in St. Johns County

Isabella (Bella) Hobday, 5th grader at Branford Elementary School in Suwannee County

Anthony ‘AJ’ Todd, 5th grader at Lake Butler Middle School in Union County

This Thursday on The Morning Show, Bruce Hamilton and Melanie Lawson drew names to determine the order of appearance of these students when they compete on the state of Jacksonville University’s Terry Theatre.

The First Coast Spelling Bee will be televised on Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.