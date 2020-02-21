Meet the contestants: North Florida’s top spellers of 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next Thursday night, 14 students who earned the right to say they’re the best spellers in their counties will take the stage in the First Coast Spelling Bee. The event, held at Jacksonville University’s Terry Theatre, will be televised on Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com.
Here’s a preview of the students who will compete for the 2020 First Coast title and a trip to Washington D.C. to compete in the nationally-televised Scripts Spelling Bee.
Vivie Thelin, 8th grader at Millhopper Montessori School in Alachua County
Elco Carrasco, 8th grader at Baker County Middle School in Baker County
Morgan King, 7th grader at Bradford Middle School in Bradford County
Erik Williams, 7th grader at St. Johns Country Day in Clay County
Rosalie Speer, 7th grader at Fort White Middle/High School in Columbia County
Julius Graham, 8th grader at DuPont Middle School in Duval County
Caleb Rimpel, 8th grader at Christ the King Lutheran in Flagler County
Ashton Tabor, 7th grader at Hamilton County High School in Hamilton County
Adyson Hammock, 6th grader at Madison County Central School in Madison County
Ian Wilking, 5th grader at St. Michael Academy in Nassau County
Armand Küykendall, 6th grader at Miller Middle School in Putnam County
Manischa Wijayawardhana, 6th grader at Switzerland Point Middle School in St. Johns County
Isabella (Bella) Hobday, 5th grader at Branford Elementary School in Suwannee County
Anthony ‘AJ’ Todd, 5th grader at Lake Butler Middle School in Union County
This Thursday on The Morning Show, Bruce Hamilton and Melanie Lawson drew names to determine the order of appearance of these students when they compete on the state of Jacksonville University’s Terry Theatre.
The First Coast Spelling Bee will be televised on Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.