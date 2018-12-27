Recycle your Christmas tree into toy for big cats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lions, tigers and other big cats love playing with trees, so the staff at Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jacksonville suggest that people help both the environment and their furry friends by recycling Christmas trees.

Catty Shack asked that people drop their chemical-free, natural trees at the front gate of the big cat sanctuary at 1860 Starratt Road. They ask that people remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations before donating the tree.

“All the animals enjoy a tree to play with!” Catty Shack said. “Its Started already! Our biggest benefit to the Animals just got better, Please help us with our end of the year Fundraiser! Bring your tree & $5.00 or more donations benefiting our groundbreaking on new areas for the animals.”

Catty Shack will be accepting Christmas trees through the month of January.

Click here for tour dates and times.

For tickets and more information about the Catty Shack Ranch, visit www.cattyshack.org.