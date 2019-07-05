Jacksonville Humane Society offering free adoptions today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) want you to take home a four-legged friend today. They’re offering free pet adoptions until 2 p.m. on Monday.

The adoption special waives the regular adoption fees that range from $50-$125 to encourage the public to adopt. All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can visit the Jacksonville Humane Society on Beach Boulevard.

Free adoptions are also available at Animal Care and Protective Services. They're located at 2020 Forest Street.

Some additional fees, such as a $20 city license fee, may apply. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-725-8766.

Click here for more inforamtion.