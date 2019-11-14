Budweiser Clydesdales are in Jacksonville!
Guests are allowed to take pictures
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Jacksonville!
The horses will visit six Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores throughout the upcoming week starting this Saturday, Nov. 16 - Friday, Nov. 22.
Visitors will be able to take a selfie with a celebrity steed while they are in town.
They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Neptune Beach and Fleming Island.
The Budweiser Clydesdales have been American icons since their first public appearance in 1933.
WHEN & WHERE:
Saturday, Nov. 16
Winn-Dixie Store #5
2 p.m.
290 Solana Rd.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Sunday, Nov. 17
Winn-Dixie Store #103
2 p.m.
1545 County Rd. 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Winn-Dixie Store #12
6 p.m.
12333 Sago Ave. W.
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Winn-Dixie Store #18
6 p.m.
1209 Atlantic Blvd.
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Thursday, Nov. 21
Winn-Dixie Store #141
6 p.m.
11701-10 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Friday, Nov. 22
Winn-Dixie Store #7
6 p.m.
10915-122 Baymeadows Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32256
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.