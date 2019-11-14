‘Repticon’, a two-day reptile show, coming to Jacksonville
Repticon Jacksonville Reptile Show is a must see!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It's either a must-attend event or your worst nightmare.
Repticon, a reptile and exotic animal expo, is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 25 & 26!
The two-day reptile show and sale will be held at the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex on Philips Hwy.
The show features live animals from around the world, pet products and pets you can buy.
Posted by Repticon on Sunday, December 15, 2019
You can learn about reptiles and exotic animals at live seminars and demonstrations.
Tickets are good for both days and are $5 for children ages 5-12 and $12 for ages 13 and older.
VIP tickets include VIP Hour - Early Admission at 9 a.m. on Saturday Only!
Click here for tickets and more information.
Hours | Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm (VIP Entry at 9:00 am) Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm (No VIP Early Entry) Morocco Shrine 3800 St. Johns Bluff Rd. S. Jacksonville, FL 32224
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.