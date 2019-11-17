Retired officer honored for decades of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charles Scriven is a retired policeman from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who fought for equality for both himself and others.

On Saturday, Scriven was honored by the Brotherhood of Police Officers, a minority organization established in 1979 to make sure they receive equality for all minority police officers.

The 86-year-old Scriven had a lot of memorable moments with the Jacksonville Police Department after being hired in 1955.

“We had limitations and part of the problem was removing some of those limitations so you could do your job,” Scriven said.

Though segregation and racism made it difficult for him to do his job, he was relentless and became the first African-American division chief, paving the way for other officers such as Nathaniel Glover and Ken Jefferson.

“The fact that today we still stand on his shoulders,” Jefferson said.

Glover agreed that Scriven had quite an impact.

“A person who was a good representative, period, for the city,” he said. “A person who was respected by his peers.”

Decades later, Scriven has a message for all police officers.

“Be faithful, honest-working citizens,” he said. “Those who are bad apples, deal with them. Law enforcement is an honorable position.”

Scriven was also given a formal apology from the Fraternal Order of Police after he had been denied membership for 40 years because he was African-American. He was given membership in 1996 without being told.