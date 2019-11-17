Vintage clothing, accessories shop ‘Final Lap’ opens in Jacksonville
The store accepts cash, card
A men’s and women’s vintage clothing and accessories shop celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.
The new shop sells vintage shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, bags, shoes and more! They have everything from sports teams, designer names and other well-known logos.
The store accepts cash and card and is located at 12041 Beach Blvd, Suite #1 in Jacksonville.
