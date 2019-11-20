Officer’s husband pleads not guilty in burglary plot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Marine Corps recruiter and husband of a Jacksonville police officer charged in a burglary of the estranged couple’s home pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges in the case.

Bruno Bego, 31, is suspected of hatching a plot to have his wife’s patrol car and three firearms stolen last month because he believed she had cheated on him, according to his arrest warrant. He’s out on bond while awaiting prosecution on criminal solicitation, burglary and auto theft charges.

Court records show Bego’s bond was reduced from $600,000 to $60,000 last week. He was ordered to surrender his passport and stay in Duval County unless ordered to report to Camp LeJeune. He also is barred from having contact with witnesses and co-defendants in the case.

News4Jax has also learned that Bego’s wife, Officer Jourdin Bego, has since filed for divorce with a petition saying the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Bruno Bego, one of five people charged in the case, is accused of enlisting an acquaintance to arrange the burglary while his wife was out of town. The acquaintance told police that Bego mentioned there were guns inside the home and where her patrol car keys could be found.

Bego’s wife returned from a trip Oct. 15 to find her home ransacked. Her patrol car was missing along with her agency-issued police gear and three firearms. The vehicle was recovered, and three individuals were arrested in connection with the break-in days later.

Other defendants charged in the case include Juan Otero, 20; Orialys Santiago-Maldonado, 20; and Kyler Evans, 24. Each is charged with armed burglary and motor vehicle theft. A fourth co-defendant, Max Brathwaite, 19, faces felony criminal solicitation charges.

Bego’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.