Family identifies mother shot to death at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Jacksonville mother who was shot to death at a Southside apartment complex.

Family and friends told News4Jax that Felisia Williams, 24, is the woman who was killed Friday night at the Gardens of Bridgehampton apartments. As of Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had not announced an arrest.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said she called 911 after hearing screams and gunshots.

“I was terrified,” she said. “Just a feeling of helplessness knowing that someone was in trouble, and after the gunshots went off, it was complete silence and knowing that the person who was on the receiving end of those gunshots was probably no longer living.”

Loved ones said Williams, who also went by Fefe, leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. Mohammed Mahidad, her former boss, said the woman’s death is unreal.

“She was very kind. Very nice,” Mahidad said. “God bless her baby.”

On Wednesday, a bullet hole remained in the concrete wall outside the apartment where Williams was shot.

Anyone with information in Williams’ death was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.