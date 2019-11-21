Police investigate 2nd shooting in Springfield in 2 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have the intersection of Eighth and Hubbard streets blocked Thursday afternoon as officers investigate a shooting. No information has been provided about this incident.
This shooting is two blocks from where a man was shot Wednesday afternoon. That victim drove himself to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.