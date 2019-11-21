67ºF

Police investigate 2nd shooting in Springfield in 2 days

Brittany Muller, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have the intersection of Eighth and Hubbard streets blocked Thursday afternoon as officers investigate a shooting. No information has been provided about this incident.

This shooting is two blocks from where a man was shot Wednesday afternoon. That victim drove himself to a hospital and is expected to recover.

