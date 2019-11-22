PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – If you’re ever confused, there are several dead giveaways to prove you’re in Florida.

First, there’s the sandy white beaches. Second, you’ve got your palm trees. And third, you see a dog behind the wheel of a moving car.

Yep, it’s Florida so you know it actually happened.

Residents in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood were a little alarmed to see a car going around in circles... backwards... in a cul-de-sac. They were a lot alarmed when they saw a dog sitting in the front seat.

While the car was turning circles, it hit a mailbox and a few garbage cans, WPBF reports.

Police say the driver got out of the car and accidentally left it in reverse while his dog was still inside.

Thankfully, no one was injured.