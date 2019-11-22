FORT PIERCE, Fla. – That darn wind is always causing trouble, especially for “Florida Man.”

A man pulled over by police in Fort Pierce last month claimed the cocaine residue found inside a Budweiser can along with a crack pipe was blown there by the wind, according to News 6 sister station WPLG.

Police noticed Joseph Zak, 37, appeared to be trying to discard an item when he was stopped for failing to pause at a stop sign, The Smoking Gun reports.

When cops asked Zak about the white residue inside the can which eventually tested positive for crack cocaine, he told them "the police or the wind must have placed it there."

Zak was arrested and jailed.