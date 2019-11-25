ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA on Sunday. All of them captivated as Murphy shares the story of what she experienced Thursday night.

A man knocked on the door to her home.

“He was outside and saying please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,” Murphy said.

Murphy said she called police, but didn’t let the man inside. Suddenly.

“I hear a loud noise. And I am saying to myself - 'What the heck was that? The young man is in my home - broke the door.”

She tried not to panic. After all, she spends most of her days in the gym.

Murphy is an award-winning weight lifter who just won a competition earlier this year.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough.”

She says she grabbed a nearby table.

"I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke.

The man fell to the floor.

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

“He’s laying down already, because I really had did a number on that man,” Murphy said.

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Murphy is not pressing charges.

Rajen sells says he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.