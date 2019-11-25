Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to make sure your holidays are an enjoyable time with family and friends.

Her office has some ways to help keep this time as stress-free as possible.

Don't wait until the last minute to shop. That way you can stick to a realistic budget for holiday shopping, and you'll be less likely to fall for high-pressure sales tactics and impulse buying.

Be wary of prices that seem too good to be true.

Deal only with reputable retailers.

Know the store's refund policy.

Be wary of using your credit card to buy stuff over the phone.

Ask the store if any warranties or guarantees will be honored by the manufacturer or retailer.

And when donating to charitable groups -- be sure to give wisely.

The AG’s office says you should use the same amount of caution and common sense when making charitable contributions as when you go shopping.