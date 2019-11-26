Visiting Deerwood Center, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Latin America restaurant to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Deerwood Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion

Photo: brian h./Yelp

Topping the list is Latin American spot Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion, which offers a blend of Argentinian, Colombian, Cuba and Peruvian cuisines. Located at 8060 Philips Highway, Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp. The eatery serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menu highlights being empanadas, hilachas (Guatemalan style shredded beef in a tomato and tomatillo sauce), tacos, ceviche and Peruvian style fried rice. Catering services are also available.

2. Whataburger

Next up is a new outpost of fast food chain Whataburger, situated at 7165 Philips Highway. Aside from hamburgers, you'll find chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, breakfast items (from 11 p.m.–11 a.m.) and desserts on the menu. With 3.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a good start.

3. Kazu Sushi Burrito

PHOTO: lindsay /YELP

Hawaiian and sushi spot Kazu Sushi Burrito, which offers poke and more, is another top choice. On the menu, look for raw and fried seafood sushi burritos and poke bowls, or you can build your own with a wide variety of fresh veggie toppings. Other menu items include fried gyoza, cream cheese wontons and imported Japanese and Hawaiian beers. Yelpers give the outpost of the chain, located at 6025 Butler Point Road, Suite 104, four stars out of 204 reviews.

4. Newk's Eatery

Photo: carlos c./Yelp

Newk's Eatery, a spot to score pizza, sandwiches and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. The menu also features soups, salads, mac and cheese and homemade desserts. Catering services are also available. Head over to 6025 Butler Point Road, Suite 102 to see for yourself.

