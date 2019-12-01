One person is dead after an ATV crash in Nassau County Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol Incident map.

We’re told three people were on an ATV when it crashed around 4:48 p.m. on Maplewood Court, near Ratliff Road.

Our photojournalist on the scene, says crime scene tape surrounded a demolished brick mailbox near the damaged ATV.

FHP is investigating the incident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.