JFRD: 2 shot in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot Wednesday in Durkeeville, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

One of the two was in critical condition, JFRD told News4Jax.

Aerial video recorded about 5 p.m. by the Sky 4 helicopter showed JFRD vehicles and police cruisers at West 15th Street and Myrtle Avenue North, just a couple of blocks away from Stanton College Preparatory School.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one person was shot.

Wednesday evening’s shooting scene was located about 2 miles west of where a man was killed in a shooting just before 2 p.m. at 16th and Main streets.