Farah & Farah pledges $10,000 donation match for family of 3 with cancer. Here’s how you can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is heading into the holiday season with three members fighting three different kinds of cancer.

The Desclefs family owns and operates a French-American restaurant called the Magnificat Cafe across from Hemming Plaza in downtown Jacksonville. With bills piling up, the dream restaurant they’ve owned and operated for 16 years has become harder to keep afloat.

The family is asking for prayers and patronage this holiday season, but others want to do more.

Farah and Farah, a personal injury law firm in Jacksonville, heard about the family and is stepping up to help.

Farah and Farah is pledging $10,000 as a donation match for all sales at the restaurant from Dec. 9 through Dec. 13 to benefit the Desclefs.

“After seeing their plight, Eddie and Chuck felt in their gut the need to take action,” a release said. “In an effort to not only come alongside the Desclefs and the Magnificat with financial support, the Farah brothers wanted to get the word out for new customers to try the restaurant’s delicious food.”

RELATED: Downtown business owner, wife, 17-year-old son -- all diagnosed with cancer -- need your help

French Chef Benoit Desclefs moved to Jacksonville from France decades ago in hopes of living the American dream. Now his wife and son both have cancer.

Click here to donate to The Desclefs Family Cancer Fund

Farah and Farah is asking the community to drop by and grab a bite to eat at the Magnificat Cafe next week (Monday - Friday).