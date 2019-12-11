How to cope with grief over the holidays

For those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one, the holidays can be especially painful.

It's easy to feel isolated and overwhelmed by the celebratory nature of "the most wonderful time of the year" when it feels anything but wonderful.

Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems, said this joyous season may seem like an outright affront as those who've experienced loss try to process their grief.

But there are healthy steps you can take to help them manage the natural ebb and flow of emotions and deal with the challenges of coping with their loss.

She said the most important thing is to reassure them and let them know they are not alone.

