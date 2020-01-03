Cocaine worth $48M seized by Jacksonville CBP in Eastern Pacific
New video of a huge cocaine bust carried out by Customs and Border Protection agents based here in Jacksonville was shared with News4Jax on Thursday.
After two days of tracking, the Air and Marine Operations Team caught up with the vessel in the Eastern Pacific.
They seized more than 36-hundred pounds of cocaine and arrested three Colombian nationals.
The estimated street value of the drugs is $48 million dollars.
#WATCH: @CBP just released this video clip to me of a #Jacksonville Air and Marine Operations crew tracking this vessel in the Eastern Pacific resulting in a big #DrugBust. 3,600+ lbs of #Cocaine worth $48M on board & 3 Colombian nat'ls arrested #LawEnforcement #CBP #AMO #P3Orion pic.twitter.com/3e5sbf2jd7— Jodi Mohrmann (@jodi_mohrmann) January 2, 2020
