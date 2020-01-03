68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

68ºF

News

Cocaine worth $48M seized by Jacksonville CBP in Eastern Pacific

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Jodi Mohrmann, Managing Editor of special projects

Tags: Customs and Border Protection, Cocaine, Jacksonville
CBP
CBP

New video of a huge cocaine bust carried out by Customs and Border Protection agents based here in Jacksonville was shared with News4Jax on Thursday.

After two days of tracking, the Air and Marine Operations Team caught up with the vessel in the Eastern Pacific.

They seized more than 36-hundred pounds of cocaine and arrested three Colombian nationals.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $48 million dollars.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: