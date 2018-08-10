Woman shot in Baymeadows McDonald's drive-thru dies at hospital

The silver car where a woman was found shot remains in the drive-thru lane of the McDonald's as police investigate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman found shot in her car in the drive-thru line of the McDonald's restaurant on Baymeadows Road Friday morning died at Memorial Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called about 8:30 a.m. and found the woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Detectives said the woman was about 33 years old, but her name and other details were not immediately released. It appeared she was alone in the car.

Detectives said there were several witnesses who reported a man believed to be involved was seen leaving, driving east on Baymeadows in a four-door white car. The gunman was described as a heavy-set black man with low hair.

Investigators said the woman and the gunman may have known each other, but it was too early to say for sure.

Crime scene investigators are going through the car and reviewing surveillance video to help them identify the gunman.

"With as busy traffic as there is around here, maybe some witnesses who saw something left, we really would love them to call JSO and tell us what they saw," JSO Detective Marc Musser said.

News4Jax is at the scene learning more. This story will be updated throughout the day as information is available.

