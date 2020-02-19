Roofer at center of I-TEAM investigation pays money back to Clay County homeowner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kinnecorps owner Roger Van Den Bosch -- a Jacksonville roofer the I-Team has been investigating for years as storm victims claimed he took their home insurance money to fix roof and home damage but didn’t finish the work -- has paid back money in a criminal case in Clay County.

The I-TEAM learned Tuesday that Van Den Bosch, who had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of grand theft, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree misdemeanor trespassing. The amount he paid back was approximately $5,700.

Van Den Bosch was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to time served, based on the fact that he paid full restitution.

The ruling comes months after Van Den Bosch resolved a separate Duval County case, where he was accused of taking more than $50,000 from customers for work that wasn’t done. He pleaded guilty to four felonies, and agreed to fully pay back the customers.

As the I-TEAM has been reporting, fraud investigators with Florida’s Department of Financial Services accused Van Den Bosch of defrauding customers by requesting they sign an assignment of benefits, known as AOB, which allowed his company to accept payment from the insurance company for the repairs. But investigators said after the checks were received and cashed, Van Den Bosch didn’t perform the contracted work.

In addition, Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps still face a civil lawsuit from the state’s top prosecutor. In March, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint, accusing the roofer and his company of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. That complaint asked a judge to take several actions against the roofer, including civil penalties, an order to pay back customers for unfinished jobs and restrictions on future roofing work.

If you have an issue involving Kinnecorps, you can fill out a complaint form online with the Florida Office of the Attorney General. You are also asked to call in your complaint to the Florida Chief Financial Officer at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236).