Coronavirus: Jacksonville sailor serving on hospital ship in New York

A Jacksonville sailor is serving aboard the USNS Comfort in an effort to relieve New York City’s hospitals.

Cmdr. Lynn Houston, a Jacksonville native and preoperative nurse in the Navy Reserve, is among the health care professionals serving on the hospital ship.

The Comfort is providing treatment to trauma, emergency and urgent care patients as part of the effort to help out New York City’s health care system.

The hospital ship was activated in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in over 10,000 deaths and 200,000 cases in New York.