$900M to land at Florida airports as coronavirus cripples travel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly $900 million in federal stimulus money will land at Florida airports to offset economic losses as travel has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Transportation posted a list online Tuesday of 100 airports in Florida that are slated to receive money, from $206.9 million going to Miami International Airport to $1,000 for Everglades Airpark in Everglades City.

The money is part of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act stimulus package signed March 27 by President Donald Trump.

Among large airports, Orlando International Airport is set to get $170.7 million; Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport is slated to get $135 million; Tampa International Airport is expected to receive $81 million; Palm Beach International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport are each expected to receive $36.6 million; and Jacksonville International Airport is slated to receive about $28.2 million.

Many general aviation airports across Florida are expected to receive $20,000 to $69,000.