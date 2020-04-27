Florida releases tally of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time, the state of Florida on Monday released a list of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including new details on the number of infected residents and staff.

Families and media have been hounding the Florida Department of Health for weeks to identify long-term care facilities with residents and workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the extent of the outbreak at each facility. Until now, the state and healthcare providers have resisted doing so, citing patient privacy laws.

The list from the Department of Health is based on updates each facility provides to the Agency for Health Care Administration. It contains the current number of residents with positive tests, the number of residents with positive tests who have transferred out and the number of staff who have tested positive.

Statewide, there are a total of 2,298 cases in nearly 400 of these facilities.

Monday’s disclosure comes roughly a week after the state published a list of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 — a list that has received criticism for being inaccurate and incomplete — and days after some providers released their own data on the number of cases at the facilities they operate. Among them was HCR ManorCare, which released a list showing 31 cases at a Clay County facility.

By and large, the state data confirms what HCR ManorCare previously released about Heartland Health Care Center in Orange Park. It shows 32 residents and 14 workers there have tested positive and does not include 11 residents who transferred out of the facility. It also sheds light on other facilities, such as Governor’s Creek Health and Rehabilitation, that have refused to release numbers. In that facility, the data shows 26 residents (excluding five who transferred out) and 15 workers have tested positive for the illness.

The disclosure was overdue, according to Families For Better Care, a not-for-profit advocacy group that aims to raise awareness about conditions inside nursing homes and elder-care facilities. The organization has been pushing for increased transparency from the state about the toll the virus has taken on these facilities.

“About time!" the group tweeted in response to the news. “Now the state can rightfully focus on what’s needed to prevent additional outbreaks and deaths in long-term care facilities, the universal testing of all staff and residents.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis explained the decision to release additional details at a news conference Monday morning in Tampa. He said he made the call to disclose the information despite concerns from state officials that media might “descend on a nursing home” with an outbreak.

“I think that that’s a legitimate concern because I know how irresponsible some people can be,” the governor said. “At the same time, I was concerned one nursing home didn’t inform the family like they were required to do and we could have just simply put it out there. Maybe it’s better to just put it out. So that’s what I told them to do and that’s how we’re going to be able to handle it. I’m going to look at exactly...what form they’re putting it out for everybody.”

DeSantis acknowledged there have been cases of staff at assisted-living facilities and nursing homes, which are collectively known as long-term care facilities, bringing the illness into these centers and then transmitting it to residents. He said that’s one reason he has made protecting this vulnerable population a priority from the outset.

The state has been sending teams to investigate facilities with outbreaks, and DeSantis said long-term care facility staff will receive antibody testing.

“A lot of them don’t have the (personal protective equipment),” he said. “So, the Division of Emergency Management has sent almost 7 million masks just to long-term care facilities, almost 1 million gloves, more than half a million face shields and 160,000 gowns — that is a huge amount of supplies. But I think that’s directing supplies where the risk is the greatest.”