President Trump announces $19B program to help farmers, provide food assistance

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a new program designed to help struggling farmers while also getting food to those in need.

He made the announcement accompanied by his daughter, White House Adviser Ivanka Trump, and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

It’s called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, and the president said there’s a total of $19 billion involved, including $16 billion that will go directly to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program joined the effort. Ivanka Trump, who worked on the program, called it “an amazing initiative.”

Partnering with distributors, they will purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and then deliver those boxes to Americans who are struggling.

“Through this effort, we are providing $19 billion to support our nation’s agricultural producers, maintain the health of our critical food supply chains and provide food assistance to American families," the president said. “No other president has done this.”

Ivanka Trump said: “It’s a great cycle. It helps small distributors, it helps the small farmers who were prioritized in the bids and, of course, it helps those in need.

Perdue, Georgia’s former governor, said the payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns with the country reopening and recovering.

Farmers and ranchers can start applying May 26 through their individual states.