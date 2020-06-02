NAB President Gordon Smith weighs in on importance of local journalism

Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, sat down with Detroit’s WDIV to discuss the state of local journalism and freedom of the press. Smith’s remarks come as journalists voice concerns about violence and aggression toward reporters and crews in the field while they cover unrest in cities across the country.

“Our fellow citizens deserve and need to hear what is reported to have context of what’s happening in their communities,” Smith told WDIV. “And when they’re put under stress like this, where they’re subject to danger from protesters but even worse, I suppose, from police — some police organizations that have pepper sprayed them and tear gassed them and even fired rubber bullets at them — this is simply unacceptable.”

Listen to Smith’s complete remarks in the clip above.