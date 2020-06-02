National Association of Broadcasters President stresses the importance of protecting reporters during protests

During these times, local news is more important than ever.

With the most recent protests, we as journalists are concerned about the violence we’ve experienced directed toward us.

News4Jax’s sister station WDIV spoke with Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, about the importance of safety while working to get the news to you.

“Our fellow citizens deserve and need to hear what is reported, to have context of what’s happening in their communities. And when they’re put under stress like this where they’re subject to danger from protesters but even worse, I suppose, from police, some police organizations that have pepper-sprayed them and tear-gassed them and even fired rubber bullets at them. This is simply unacceptable,” Smith said.

