74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

News

LIVE: President Trump speaking from Mt. Rushmore

Tags: LIVE
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Friday, July 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump is speaking from Mount Rushmore. Click the photo below to watch live.

He’s the first president since George H. W. Bush in 1991 to attend Mount Rushmore’s Independence Day celebration, according to the White House.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.