Sen. Scott quarantines out of ‘abundance of caution’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said this weekend he was in a self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID,” Scott said in a Twitter post Saturday. “I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining.”

As of Monday morning, Scott had not provided updates on his status.

Scott had been in Georgia as the state carries out a recount of the Nov. 3 election and prepares for runoff contests for its two U.S. Senate seats.

Scott was recently tapped by his GOP colleagues to lead Republican Senate campaign efforts in 2022.

Scott entered a similar self-quarantine in March after having contact in Miami with a member of a Brazilian delegation who tested positive for the coronavirus. As in the current case, Scott reported no symptoms and was back on the Senate floor within 13 days to vote on a federal stimulus package.