Health officials want you to stay home for the holidays

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, a day before Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Millions of Americans are expected to take to the skies or hit the road for the holidays as top health officials urge people to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The safest way to spend the holiday this year is with the immediate members of your household,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said: “Nobody wants to modify, if not essentially shut down, their holiday season, but we are in a very critical time in this country right now.”

AAA projects travel over the winter holidays will be down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many people choosing to stay home. But despite the warnings from health officials, the agency estimates more than 84 million Americans will still travel.

If you do plan to travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should follow the recommended safety guidelines. That means wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently.

It’s also a good idea to check the travel restrictions in place before you go because of different local and state rules.

The CDC also recommends packing an extra mask and hand sanitizer and consider getting tested for COVID-19 before and after your trip.