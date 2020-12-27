Professional wrestler Jon Huber dies at 41

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Professional wrestler Jon Huber, 41, who many fans knew as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, died Saturday from a non-COVID-19-related lung issue, according to his wife, Amanda.

His wife said on Instagram that he was being treated at Mayo Clinic.

Huber most recently was part of All Elite Wrestling. Since the coronavirus pandemic, most of AEW’s shows have been broadcast live from Daily’s Place on Wednesday nights. Huber played the role of Brodie Lee in this promotion. His character was the leader of a cult-like faction known as The Dark Order.

Prior to AEW, Huber wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment as Luke Harper.