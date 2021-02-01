60 airmen from 125th Fighter Wing to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Additional help is on the way to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Sixty additional airmen from Florida’s Air National Guard were activated for duty Monday.

Since March, more than 2,300 Florida National Guard members have helped in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve provided support to include testing at Lot J, screenings, food distribution and traffic control.

Across the state, the National Guard has stepped in to help vaccine sites, including at the Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, Orange County Convention center in Central Florida and the Regency Square Mall.

Twenty National Guard members have been stationed at the Regency Square Mall testing site since doses of the vaccine started being administered there.

According to the 125th Fighter Wing, of the 60 airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing activated Monday, 40 will go out into communities and help with getting people signed up for vaccine appointments while the other 20 will replace the guardsmen currently at the Regency Square Mall.

There are no plans to add any additional guardsmen at this time.