170-mile run honors fallen Florida service members

The Florida Run for the Fallen ended Sunday in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A run this weekend that stretched more than 170 miles honored and remembered every Florida service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror.

The Florida Run for the Fallen started Friday morning at the State Capitol and ended Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

“We’re here today to honor over 1,067 of the fallen from Florida on the War on Terror,” national public relations manager Laura Sutton said Sunday.

A team of 14 runners, along with a support crew, stopped at markers to read aloud the names of fallen service members. At the ceremonial stops were family members and friends of the fallen service members.

The run aims to raise awareness about the lives of those who fought and died, keep their memories alive, and aid in the healing process for Florida residents whose lives have been affected by the war.

“The families of the fallen are often forgotten, and it’s very important the public remembers them,” Sutton said.