Report: Biden selects Bill Nelson as next NASA chief

The sky isn’t the limit for former Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who’s been selected by President Joe Biden as the next chief of NASA, according to a new report from The Verge.

Citing three sources with knowledge of the decision, The Verge reported the former senator has been chosen to replace NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, a Trump appointee.

The selection of Nelson for the post was made known to Senate and NASA staffers this week, the sources told the outlet, and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Nelson, a former three-term senator, became the second member of Congress to journey into space when he served as a payload specialist for the Columbia space shuttle mission in 1986.

In November 2018, Nelson lost his reelection bid for a fourth term in a tight race against former Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

