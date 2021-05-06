Some parents hesitant to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 declines, it appears some parents are also hesitant to get their children vaccinated if it’s authorized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 by next week. Even if that occurs, the federally-supported vaccination site at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville -- the largest hub for vaccinations in Northeast Florida -- will not be giving Pfizer shots to 12- to 15-year-olds.

“We have been told by the state that we will not be doing the 12- to 15-year-olds, mainly because we are starting to wrap our program up here,” said Kimber Kipp, with the Gateway Mall site.

Tuesday was the last day the Gateway Mall site administered first doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. The site will continue giving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will administer doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine through May 25, when the site is currently scheduled to close.

A recent poll shows that less than a third of parents say they will get their child vaccinated as soon as it’s authorized for their age group. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the poll shows about 29% of parents of children under age 18 say they will get their child vaccinated “right away” as soon as the child is eligible.

According to the poll, 32% say they’ll wait awhile to see how the vaccine is working before getting their child vaccinated, 15% say they will only get their child vaccinated if their school requires it and 19% say they definitely won’t get their child vaccinated.

It appears there’s also still vaccine hesitancy among adults in the Jacksonville area. Charlie McCormick just got vaccinated. He’s 67 and could have gotten his shot months ago but waited until Thursday.

“I’m pretty busy. I work a lot, but I figure in the future, you’re gonna need to travel and do other things,” he told News4Jax. “I just want to be protected and to protect others also.”