Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

News

Ex-Jacksonville officer pleads guilty to charges in abuse cases

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: Jacksonville, News
Photo does not have a caption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville police officer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to amended information of attempted capital sexual battery in a 2019 case, and attempted capital sexual battery in a 2020 case, court records show.

Michael Butler had been facing more than a dozen charges altogether, and it appears other charges will be dropped in a plea agreement.

Butler was arrested after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got a tip he was in possession of an inappropriate photo of a young girl on a digital device. Another child later came forward with other allegations of abuse, court records show.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.