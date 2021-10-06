🔒 770 pounds of ‘high-grade marijuana’ found in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Did you or someone you know lose 770 pounds of “high-grade marijuana?” If so, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says it would like a word.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted Wednesday on social media that officers made the discovery at a mini-storage facility in Viera, Florida.

“If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!” the post said.

The pot is said to have a street value of roughly $2 million.

“So, if the 770 lbs of marijuana belong to you, all we need you to do is come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge and claim your property with absolutely no strings attached!” the post said. “Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!”

The sheriff then said he would also throw in an “all-expenses-paid extensive staycation” so that they could reflect for a while on exactly how much the property means to them.