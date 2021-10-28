Adventure Landing announces last day will be Dec. 31

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Adventure Landing, the area’s only water park, will stay open until Dec. 31, the Jacksonville Daily Record announced.

The water and amusement park at 1944 Beach Blvd. was scheduled to close Oct. 31 but will now remain open until the end of the year, reports said.

“We are booking parties and groups through November and December. We are planning our holiday event now,” NRP Lease Holdings owner Hank Woodburn said.

A 427-unit apartment complex with a four-level parking garage will take the place of the party zone.

The project is set on 53.8 acres, but 38.9 acres include two ponds and conservation easements, the Jacksonville Daily Record said.

